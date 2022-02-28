Update (11:35 a.m.)

Officials with the Clovis Municipal School District announced that classes have resumed at Lockwood Elementary after it was evacuated Monday morning because of smoke.

Officials stated that fire investigators cleared Lockwood Elementary to resume classes around 10:20 a.m. after a smoke investigation was conducted Monday morning. Officials did not release the cause of the incident.

Original Story

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Municipal School District announced that Lockwood Elementary, an elementary school in the district had to be evacuated Monday morning because of smoke.

According to a news release from the district, smoke was detected in the ventilation system at Lockwood Elementary at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Because of this, the building was evacuated and the fire department was notified.

At this time we request parents wait for further information, which will be updated as it becomes available,” the release states.