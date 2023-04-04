The National Weather Service in Albuquerque via the Portales/Roosevelt County Office of Emergency Management

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Portales/Roosevelt County Office of Emergency Management said the National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a dust warning for the southeastern part of Roosevelt County and eastern Curry County.

The OEM said a dust storm was reported over Clovis at around 2 p.m. MDT.

The OEM said the potential hazards for a dust storm include low visibility and damaging winds that can be dangerous to travel through as well as a risk to health. The impacted roads include Highway 60 between mile marker 377 and 397.