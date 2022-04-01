CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — As recreational cannabis sales became legal in New Mexico on Friday, April 1, a handful of dispensaries in Clovis opened their doors to new customers.

At least two dispensaries in Clovis told MyHighPlains.com that with the sale of recreational cannabis, they hope to hire more employees and positively impact the economy.

For Ultra Health of Clovis, store manager Jennifer Zubiate said it was a busy first day of recreational sales.

“It’s a pretty big deal. I mean, we’re pretty excited,” said Zubiate on Friday. “We’ve been pretty busy since we opened. I mean, everybody was ready to go, rocking and rolling. We’ve been here since seven in the morning getting ready for the public.”

Zubiate said Ultra Health was already open for medical marijuana patients, but now they are catering to new customers.

“It’s just being able to explain to the public, like, what they can purchase, and they cannot purchase,” she said.

She also said the company has more than 28 stores and is still growing.

“There are better job opportunities to help the public that need jobs and I mean, we help people that only need part-time, people who are full time. I mean, we work around their schedule, try and help them as much as we can,” Zubiate added. “But we also want them to help us and grow and expand as a company.”

Zubiate is also hopeful that tax revenue from recreational cannabis sales will lead to improvements.

“I feel like it’s gonna be a good thing for our town,” she said. “I mean, I don’t know if you noticed, our roads aren’t very great. So maybe it’ll help us out in that stuff…”

Another dispensary in Clovis, Earl and Tom’s, will open once they get the software necessary to make recreational sales.

“The idea of being able to buy marijuana, cannabis as an adult without it being a criminal activity is just an amazing thing to me,” said Earl Henson, co-owner of the shop.

Henson and his co-owner Tom Schoneman said they are locally-owned and want to make a difference.

“We want people to come in here and learn about it. You know, maybe push aside some of those stigmas that are on, you know, the products that are out there and see the benefits of it, the health benefits of it,” said Schoneman.

They said their goal is to grow and sell their products, as well as products from other companies.

“We’ve gone to a lot of trouble to build state of the art, HVAC systems, co2 systems, monitoring systems to make sure that we can control what we’re growing and grow a really great product,” said Henson.

Schoneman said for them, it’s not about making money, but doing something they love and improving their community.

“This is how we want to earn a living and support our families, and you know, hopefully, many families within the community, you know, we can give jobs and, and support them as well,” said Schoneman. “It’s a taxed business and, you know, everybody should benefit from it.”

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) said Friday marked the beginning of a new economic opportunity for entrepreneurs across the state.

She also said 250 retailers were ready to go on day one of recreational sales.

According to Gov. Lujan Grisham’s office, the industry is expected to create as many as 11,000 new jobs across New Mexico over several years, and generate more than $300 million in sales and more than $50 million in revenue in the first year.

The State of New Mexico is also reminding people that it is still illegal to drive a vehicle while under the influence of cannabis.

State Police said they will continue to conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols in all New Mexico counties to raise awareness, educate, and enforce laws.