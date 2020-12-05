Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce crown first-ever Mr. & Miss Clovis Sparkle

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Friday, the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce crowned their first ever Mr & Miss Clovis Sparkle winners during a coronation ceremony streamed live on Facebook from High Plains Mall.

The five contestants raised a total of $4,067.22 that will go toward lighting up Clovis during the holiday season. 8-year-old Greyson Williams, sponsored by Williams Livestock Ranch & Mobile Petting Zoo, raised $1,774 and took home the title of Mr. Clovis Sparkle, while Alana Ambroziak, 6, sponsored by Crowned Eagle Investments, earned her crown as 2020 Miss Clovis Sparkle by raising $1,081.

The Chamber’s Retail Committee started the Mr. & Miss Clovis Sparkle contest in an effort to encourage local shopping and bring cheer by lighting up Clovis during the holiday season. “We wanted to support local businesses and light up Clovis as much as we could this year and this amount is incredible,” said Latriece Brooks, chair of the Chamber’s Retail Committee.

“We are so proud of all of our contestants and want to thank everyone for participating. Especially for our first year, it’s amazing,” added Brooks.

All five contestants will be on a float in Clovis MainStreet’s holiday light parade, Saturday, December 5, 2020.