Clovis Community College celebrates grand opening of the Norman & Vi Petty Performing Arts Center

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Community College is inviting members of the community to join in celebrating the grand opening of the Norman & Vi Petty Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Clovis Community College said this opening of the historic theatre will be celebrated with the City of Clovis, Curry County Chamber of Commerce, and Clovis MainStreet.

A CCC Cultural Arts Series performance of “Farewell Angelina” will follow at 7 p.m. It is $25 for general admission and only cash or a check will be accepted at the box office on the night of the show said the college.