CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis City Manager, Justin Howalt, announced that Clovis Deputy Police Chief, Roy Rice, has been appointed as Clovis’ Chief of Police starting on Feb. 28.

Rice served as the Interim Clovis Police Chief since Jan. 1 2022 and will replace Chief Douglas Ford who retired Dec. 31, 2021.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve as Clovis’ Police Chief,” said Rice.“I will do the best I can for the community and build on the professionalism of the department.”

The city said that Rice has had a career in law enforcement for more than 34 years, and joined the Clovis Police Department in August of 2019. Before joining CPD, Rice served in various law enforcement positions in Texas including as Police Chief of the City of Muleshoe from June 2021 to May 2018.

“Having conducted a thorough search and selection process, I am confident that Chief Rice will move the Clovis Police Department forward in a positive direction,” said Howalt. “Chief Rice’s years of experience in law enforcement will enable him to address the current and future needs of the department.”