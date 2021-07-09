Clothing and identifiers belonging to Bobby Lee Johns, missing since 2018, have been found

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oldham County Sheriff’s Office report that investigators located clothing and identifiers belonging to missing person, Bobby Lee Johns, missing from Amarillo since June 2018.

The sheriff’s office said late Wednesday afternoon, July 7, The Oldham County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a local rancher that he had discovered weathered clothing and misc. items in a remote area on his ranch located about 1 1/4 mile south of the 15-mile marker from IH 40.

The sheriff’s office said personnel from the Oldham County Sheriff’s Office along with investigators from the Amarillo Police Department Special Crimes Unit, and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the location.

A search was completed and investigators found clothing and identifiers belonging to Johns. On Thursday July 8, investigators discovered human skeletal remains said the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said evidence collected from the scene will be forwarded to the University of North Texas for examination and identification purposes.

The Oldham County Sheriff’s Office said no suspects are being sought at this time.

Bobby Lee Johns was last seen in Amarillo, Texas on June 9, 2018. He was 65 years old at the time.

On June 13, 2018, Amarillo Police were called to the 7400 block of Holyoke for a report of Johns being missing.

Later on June 13, Amarillo Police said his vehicle was found on I-40 in Oldham County off of mile marker 15.