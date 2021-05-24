‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign to begin today, APD announce

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Dept. (APD) announced they will be participating in the annual “Click it or Ticket” campaign beginning today, May 24, at 10 a.m. through Sunday, June 6.

According to the Department, they received a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation that will help fund extra officers to patrol and focus on seatbelt and child restraint violations during this time period. Extra officers will be out and enforcement of these violations will be strict.

The Department explained that the Texas law requires every person in a car to have their seatbelt on and all children under 8 must ride in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they are taller than 4 ft. 9 inches. The child seat must be used according to the manufacturers safety seat instructions while advising not to use safety seats in the front seat of the car.

Seatbelts must be worn as they are designed to be worn, not under an arm and, according to the Department, there have been 9 fatal crashes claiming the lives of 11 people with four of the 11 fatalities not wearing a seatbelt.



