AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Tuesday that officials with the Clements Unit recently hosted a Fallen Officer Memorial Ceremony.

According to a post made on social media, correctional officers, as well as staff with the unit, hosted the ceremony “in honor and remembrance of their fellow men and women in gray whose end of watch came too soon.”

According to the post, the event recently hosted at the Clements Unit was part of National Correctional Officers Week. The events lead up to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Fallen Officer Memorial ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Huntsville.