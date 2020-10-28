Clayton District and Magistrate Courts closed due to weather

CLAYTON, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials, the District and Magistrate Courts of Union County will be closed today due to the weather.
More delays, closings, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.
