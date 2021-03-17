Claude Highway from River falls to Randall County closed, motorists stranded in white-out conditions

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, white-out conditions have stranded multiple motorists and closed Claude Highway from River Falls to the Randall County Line.
