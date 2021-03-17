Claude Highway from River falls to Randall County closed, motorists stranded in white-out conditions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - UPDATE: According to Sergeant Cindy Barkley of the Texas Department of Public Safety, "Westbound I-40 traffic east of Amarillo is currently being diverted at Spur 228 due to a crash involving three jack-knifed truck tractor/semi-trailers and a passenger vehicle."

Sergeant Barkley said that an advisory will be sent out once the road is cleared.