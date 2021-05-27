Claude High School senior Luke Stockett receives prestigious scholarship

CLAUDE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Claude High School will hold their graduation ceremonies Friday night and one of those graduates will be heading off to Texas A&M with a prestigious scholarship in hand.

“It was pretty insane. I didn’t believe it,” said Luke Stockett, Terry Foundation Scholarship Winner.

Stockett says he was in disbelief when he found out he was a winner of The Terry Foundation Scholarship.

“They sent me a little email with a letter. I read that letter about eight times before I ever believed it. I think my mom started crying when I called her. They were pretty excited for me. We’ve been working towards it for awhile and it was exciting to finally get a scholarship like this,” said Stockett.

Why is it so prestigious?

Only a little more than 100 students in the entire state that apply, receive the scholarship.

What else does it help out with?

“It pays for my tuition for eight semesters, so for four years as well as books, room and board. I think there’s even a stipend for me just for various on-campus expenses,” said Stockett.

Stockett says he went through multiple rounds of filling out different forms and information sheets before making it to the final round, which he says was stressful.

“There was eight or 9 previous Terry scholars in there that interview you and they ask me some pretty hard questions but we made it through it and it turned out alright. It just gives me that confidence that even if you’re from just a tiny town in the middle of nowhere like me. You can go out and do big things and get these scholarships that will help you pursue your further education and really take you places in life,” said Stockett.

Stockett says he will be majoring in agribusiness at Texas A&M this upcoming fall.