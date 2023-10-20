AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ike Avery was a well-known neighborhood hero in Amarillo, serving as Vice Principal at Palo Duro High School for more than two decades, and a pillar in the community until his death in 2011.

A local car group is honoring Avery’s passion of cars and education with an upcoming car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the FirstBank Southwest parking lot, located at 2401 S. Georgia which will benefit his namesake scholarship.

For more information on the car show, including how you can enter a slick ride, click here.