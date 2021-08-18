Classes to begin at WT’s Revitalized Baptist Community Services Nursing Education Floor

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that the Baptist Community Services Nursing Education Floor will host its first students as classes begin on all WT campuses including its location on the second floor of the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center, 720 S. Tyler St.

In August 2020, WTAMU said The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents gave final approval to spend $6.5 million to renovate the Amarillo Center’s second floor.

WTAMU said the move will place 250 undergraduate bachelor of nursing students and approximately 20 nursing faculty and staff in Amarillo, and offer greater opportunities for collaboration between the nursing program and other WT programs including communication disorders, the Panhandle Area Education Center and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.

Construction and remodeling is still ongoing, however classes will begin on August 23.

West Texas A&M University said meeting regional needs, including in rural health care, is a key component of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.