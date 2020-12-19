Clarity on Texas DSHS ‘probable’ COVID-19 cases; change in recovery reporting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Since Friday, Dec. 11, the Texas Department of State Health Services has reported probable cases on its COVID-19 dashboard.

MyHighPlains.com reached out to DSHS for more clarity on those probable cases.

A press officer for Texas DSHS, Lara Anton, said a ‘probable’ case occurs when a person has tested positive for COVID through an antigen test, or has a combination of symptoms and a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, without a more likely diagnosis.

Anton said DSHS uses the probable case definition adopted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Potter and Randall Counties are not reporting probable cases to DSHS as of this time.

The director of the Amarillo Public Health Department, Casie Stoughton, weighed during Wednesday’s City of Amarillo’s COVID-19 briefing about why our most populous counties have yet to add probable cases to their reports.

“The information is changing rapidly, and so when the new tests, like the antigen tests came out and the different types of tests came out, we had to make a plan very quickly on how we would roll that into our reporting strategy,” said Stoughton.

DSHS is posting new probable cases each day, as well as cumulative totals by county. Those cumulative totals, Anton said, go back as far as each jurisdiction has been tracking them.

“I think the thing that’s important to remember, is even though someone is epidemiologically, defined as a probable case, that doesn’t mean that they don’t have COVID-19,” Stoughton continued. “These are specific definitions…and so we are going to be looking at how we can roll out the definitions based on these state criteria, but we’re certainly doing so in a way that is helpful and accurate.”

Probable case numbers also change how DSHS is reporting recoveries from the coronavirus disease. Anton said the recovered numbers are an estimate using both confirmed and probable coronavirus cases.

“The estimate is based on average recovery times from when cases were reported to DSHS. The average time it takes a COVID-19 patient to recover for their illness is about 32 days for a hospitalized patient and 14 days for a non-hospitalized patient,” said Anton in a statement. “Because about 20 percent of cases require hospitalization, the estimate is created by taking the total number of confirmed and probable cases, subtracting fatalities, and considering 80 percent of remaining patients to be recovered after 14 days and the other 20 percent after 32 days.”

We will update this story once Amarillo Public Health decides how to roll probable cases into their daily COVID-19 reporting to the State of Texas.