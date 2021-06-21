Clarendon College rodeo team grabs 3 national titles

CLARENDON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Clarendon College announced that the Clarendon College rodeo team secured three national championships.

The Clarendon cowboys began competition last week with goal of winning the men’s team title said the college.

Cole Franks won three rounds and placed in a fourth to win the bareback riding crown. He also added points in saddle bronc riding, and that helped him to the coveted all-around championship.

“Of the three, the team title means the most because since the first day of school, that was the top goal of this team,” Franks said. “We’ve all been pushing each other for it. We’ve been doing everything we could to make it possible.

Cole Franks was joined at the college finals by bull rider Dawson Gleaves and bronc riders Keene Justesen, Brody Wells, Cash Wilson and Weston Patterson. Five of the six Bulldogs earned points, which also help toward the team standings. Clarendon finished the seven-day championship with 890 points, 100 points better than the runner-up, Panola (Texas) College, which was the defending men’s team titlist.

The college continues saying The Bulldogs earned the opportunity to battle for the team title by wining the men’s championship in the Southwest Region. That allowed Clarendon to have a full team of six cowboys in Casper. With more players, there are more chances for points, and Clarendon took advantage of that. Three of the cowboys earned their way into four spots in the championship round, with Cole Franks qualifying in both events.

Weston Patterson finished as the runner-up to the national champion in saddle bronc riding. Cash Wilson was seventh, and Franks finished 12th. But the coach’s son has excelled in bareback riding, even though his dad was a three-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier in bronc riding.