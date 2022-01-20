Civil Service exam date on Feb. 26 for entrance into AFD Fire Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Fire Department Officials said the date of the Civil Service exam for entrance into the new AFD Fire Academy will be on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 9 a.m., at the Civic Center, 400 S. Buchanan, South Exhibit Hall, Entrance #1 or #2.

AFD officials said three voluntary prep sessions will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5 lasting 2 and a half to 3 hours with the same content present in each session. Only 50 spots are available per session and sign-up can be found here.

The written exam is a general aptitude test, including math, reading comprehension, and mechanical questions. Top scorers of the exam will be asked to pass a Candidate Physical Ability Test, an oral interview, a background check, a physical, and a drug screen said officials.

To apply you must be 18 years or older, but no more than 35 on the hire date, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and a Class C Texas driver’s license. Those who apply and have served in the US armed forces and score 70% or above will receive 5 additional points on their final grade said AFD.

More information can be found here or by contacting the Human Resource Office at 806-378-4294.