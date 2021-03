A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo reports the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center is closed for the remainder of the day due to inclement weather and deteriorating road conditions.

