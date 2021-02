AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the City, this morning Amarillo Public Health received additional doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine.

The Civic Center Clinic is now open for first and second doses.

The Clinic will also be open this Saturday, Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To check eligibility, availability of the COVID-19 vaccine and for more information, please visit amarilloalerts.com/vaccine.