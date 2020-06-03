Citychurch Outreach Ministries will use Leal’s kitchen to continue serving underprivileged children

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Leal’s Mexican Food Restaurant has closed its doors since late March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Victor Leal found a way to make a positive impact by putting a message on Facebook in hopes someone could use his restaurant for the better.

“We can always do something,” Leal said. “We can always light a candle or do something positive. So this is ore way to do something positive and hopefully make a small change.”

It worked in the best way possible. Pastor Donnie Lane of Citychurch Outreach Ministries said his kitchen at the church is not in the best shape, so when he saw Leal’s Facebook post, he immediately took him up on using Leal’s facility for the summer.

“Amarillo is a great place, and there is a lot of good,” Lane Said. “The one thing we’re trying to do is target children without transportation and who aren’t supervised by an adult during the summer. So Victor’s helping us take care of it.”

Lane and a group of Facebook invites took a tour of Leal’s kitchen Wednesday. He said by getting to use the popular restaurant, he and his staff will now have the ability to serve hot, fresh lunches daily to underprivileged children around Amarillo.

“Citychurch is going to feeding and delivering 2,000 meals a day to kids,” Lane said. “Victor said he had a kitchen that could cook a lot of food and could help us reach out to volunteers. It’s allowed us to get the help we needed to get the job done.”

For anyone who is wanting to donate or volunteer to the church, go to their Facebook page or click on at citychurchamarillo.com.

