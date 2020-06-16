Citychurch benefits feeding kids with help from Leal’s Mexican Food Restaurant

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Leal’s Mexican Food Restaurant has stayed closed during COVID-19, but the owner, Victor Leal, decided to do a good thing by offering his kitchen to Citychurch Outreach Ministries so they could continue serving daily lunches to children in need.

Pastor Donnie Lane from Citychurch said the ability to use Leal’s kitchen has been a huge success. Lane has had the help of plenty of volunteers, and they have been able to feed close to 2,000 children daily hot lunches around neighborhoods in need.

“We try and focus on children that don’t have any transportation,” Lane said. “Also there is a large international community that doesn’t know where they can find help. So the way it works is we go into the neighborhoods and educate people on where they can find the food. If the children don’t have transportation or are unsupervised we unroll them in our program and every day come by with a lunch.”

Lane and his team do a tremendous job feeding children and will continue to stick with it. Lane said he is grateful for Leal’s and letting his church use their kitchen for a win-win situation.

“The kitchen has been working out great. It’s a little better outfit than the kitchen at Citychurch,” Lane said. “It’s wonderful it really has allowed us to finish the construction on ours downtown. So our vans leave downtown around 9:30 a.m., pick up their hot items and head out.”

For anyone who’d like to help volunteer or donate to Citychurch this summer please visit citychurchamarillo.com

