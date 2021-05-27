City: Wastewater collection facility spill contained

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A Wednesday spill from a wastewater collection facility west of Brickplant Road, northwest of the city, has been contained.

“The spill originated from a force main from Lift Station No. 40, which is located northwest of the city and outside city limits.” said the City of Amarillo, “The spill was due to a force main failure. Repairs were made Wednesday evening. Lift Station No. 40 is operational.”

Around 568,000 of domestic, commercial, and industrial wastewaters were reported spilled. The City said the water flowed into a dry creek bed, and has been contained.

“Disinfectant has been placed on the spill area and crews are actively cleaning up the spill site.” continued the City, “Necessary and appropriate actions in the best interest of public safety will be taken if needed and indicated by sampling.”

The regional office of the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality was notified, and City of Amarillo officials said they are working with the nearby property owner.