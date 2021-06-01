City: Wastewater collection facility spill contained

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A spill from May 31, from a wastewater collection facility north of Interstate 40 and Lakeside, has been reported contained.

According to the City of Amarillo, the spill began from a gravity main leading to Lift Station 29, on the east side of the city, because of excessive rain entering the system and overwhelming the station.

The lift station, said the City, is now operating normally.

The City estimated around 338,000 gallons were spilled, a combination of “diluted domestic, commercial and industrial wastewaters.” The entire volume of the spill has been reported contained.

“Disinfectant has been placed on the spill area and crews are actively cleaning up the spill site.” said the City, “Necessary and appropriate actions in the best interest of public safety will be taken if needed and indicated by sampling.”

The regional office of the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality was notified of the spill, and city officials were noted as working with the nearby property owner.