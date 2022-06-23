Piles of materials from three demolished buildings are eligible for recycling – including concrete, bricks and steel.. Photo Credit: City of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo released information on its plans to recycle the three city-owned buildings being removed for the new City Hall site.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, city of Amarillo officials began the demolition of the City Hall site earlier this month. This comes after the Amarillo City Council approved the demolition of three buildings on the site, located near the 500 block of South Grant Street and adjacent to the Amarillo Hardware building, in April.

Officials expect for 80-85% of the materials from the demolished buildings, including steel, concrete and bricks, will be used in recycling. Officials said the materials can be used for future construction projects.

“Recycling was always part of the plan for the new city hall project,” Jerry Danforth, the city of Amarillo’s director of facilities, said in the release. “The city is recycling as much as possible. This is not only the best policy as far as the environment, but it is the most effective policy from a monetary and budgetary perspective. Recycling works in many ways.”

Officials said at the time the demolition of the buildings began that they expected the process of demolition to take around three weeks. Officials expect City Hall to be completed by November 2023.