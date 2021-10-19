City of Amarillo to host in-person outreach event related to Eastridge Neighborhood plan

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo are searching for feedback from residents of the Eastridge neighborhood on its development of the Eastridge neighborhood plan.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the city is partnering with Eastridge Elementary for the first Eastridge Neighborhood Plan in-person outreach event at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the school, located at the corner of NE 14th Ave. and Evergreen St.

Officials from the city, along with Potter County, are in the midst of developing the plan for the Eastridge neighborhood. The project kicked off in a virtual fashion in January, with information being gathered through virtual meetings and surveys since then. A citizen advisory committee has since drafted a vision statement, initial areas of focus along with goals and strategies.

According to the release, attendees of the event will be able to see visual examples of the committee’s high-priority projects that are planned to be implemented in the first year, as well as other “transformative” initiatives. They will also be asked to vote on how $650,000 in bond funds will be spent in the Eastridge neighborhood.

In a fall festival-like atmosphere, the city’s parks and recreation department will provide games and activities, while carnival food will be available.

For more information on the Eastridge Neighborhood Plan, individuals are asked to visit Amarillo.gov/eastridgeplan.