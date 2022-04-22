AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Friday, the City of Amarillo announced that the Texas Department of Transportation and Amarillo’s MPOs are collaborating on a safety task force to develop solutions to help reduce serious and fatal crashes.

According to a COA news release, in April of 2020, freeway volumes in Texas declined due to the pandemic. Traffic congestion lessened, and those who were on the roads were able to drive faster than normal. People are returning to work and traffic has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels leading to crashes that result in serious injuries or fatalities.

TxDOT and regions across the state are working to meet a goal set by the Texas Transportation Commission to reduce the number of deaths on Texas roadways by 50% by 2035 and to zero by 2050.

Throughout April, the National Safety Council is commemorating Distracted Driving Awareness Month, reminding drivers to pay attention while behind the wheel and share the road.