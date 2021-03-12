City sales tax increase again, positive sign for Amarillo economy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sales tax collections for the City of Amarillo have increased again, and according to city officials, this is a positive development for the Amarillo economy.

Sales tax collections for March, which represent totals from January, were up 8.76% from the previous year, COA officials said. This marks the second-highest percentage increase in the current fiscal year behind November, which saw a 12.8% increase in sales tax collections.

COA, according to officials, received $56,870.87 in single local rate collections, or $3.25 million in taxable sales for remote sellers. That’s a 105% increase compared to remote seller collections in March 2020. COA sales tax collections are up 4.26% over last year for the calendar year.

“The City of Amarillo is six months into fiscal year 2020/2021, and sales tax revenue is continuing to trend very strong,” said COA Director of Finance Debbie Reid. “People continue to purchase goods and services in Amarillo, and this is great news for the Amarillo economy.”

COA said while the state of Texas has experienced an overall decrease in sales tax collections totaling -13.3%, the Amarillo economy remains strong.