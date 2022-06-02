AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced the new “San Jacinto Sidewalk Cost-Share Program” in the San Jacinto neighborhood that will provide property owners the chance to “improve sidewalks” on their property.

“This is really a unique program that will benefit the San Jacinto area,” said City of Amarillo Assistant Director of Planning Emily Koller. “Sidewalks that are older or in disrepair can be not only an eyesore but also a nuisance and a danger to pedestrians. The goal of this program is to make it easier for property owners to improve their property in many ways.”

According to the city, the program is only available for property owners within the San Jacinto neighborhood plan boundary, with financial aid available to cover repair expenses for sidewalks “depending on income.”

In addition, the city said that the deadline to apply for the program is Aug. 1 and interested individuals can apply here. For more information on the program visit the amarillo.gov website.