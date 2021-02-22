City plans to hire consultant to expand the Tri-State Fair’s footprint

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson and Andrew Freeman, The Director of Planning and Development Services joined to discuss what to do with the land owned by the City, County, and Amarillo ISD.

According to Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner, all of the entities involved plan to hire a consultant to expand the Tri-State Fair’s footprint.

We’re gonna hire a consultant, all of us together, all of the entities together are gonna hire a consultant. To come in and say here’s what we think you need to do, to make this a place that people want to come and hang out with their families,” said Judge Nancy Tanner.