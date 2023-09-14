AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo announced two public meetings for its “City Plan–Vision 2045” project are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 19.

According to the city of Amarillo, the plan looks to guide the future of decision-making for land use, economic development, infrastructure, housing, quality-of-life amenities, and more.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, the city began work on its long-range plan to analyze the type of growth Amarillo can expect over the next 20 years. The plan started with community input.

The meeting times and locations on Sept. 19

The first meeting is at the Downtown Library, 413 S.E. Fourth Ave from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The second meeting is at the Northwest Library, 6100 S.W. Ninth Ave from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More information on “City Plan: Vision 2045” can be found on the City of Amarillo’s website.