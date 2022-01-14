City Parks and Recreation department combines parks, art community

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department announced it aims to help the local art community by allowing artists to showcase their work at city parks.

The PARD said the board is funding art pads, bolted, circular concrete foundations for art display, at Thompson Park, Sam Houston Park, Rick Klein Park, Memorial Park, John Stiff Park, El Alamo Park, and Bones Hooks Park.

“It is really a best-of-both-worlds project,” said PARD Director Michael Kashuba. “Displaying art from local artists enhances the visual appeal of our city parks and provides exposure and an outlet for artists to showcase their talents to the entire community.”

PARD said this art initiative, to showcase local artist and their art at the city parks, is in partnership with the Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board.

The city said anyone wanting more information can email info@amarilloparks.org.