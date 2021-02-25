City Officials: Winter weather fails to disrupt Amarillo water supply

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to city leadership, despite last week’s single digit, dangerous temperatures and accompanying snow, the water supply in Amarillo remained constant ‘thanks to the dedication of the City of Amarillo (COA) Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection departments.’

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, last week’s extreme temperatures forced more than 1,200 water systems throughout Texas to issue boil water notices. COA’s water system remained operational and avoided any catastrophic failures.

Here are reasons why, according to the City:

COA staff repaired 67 water main breaks. Most customers had water service returned within 12 hours of the initial call.

COA staff responded to 170 frozen meter calls, replacing 128 frozen meters with new meters

COA staff assisted with 234 emergency cutoffs due to customers having frozen pipes.

COA employees worked more than 950 hours of overtime to provide water service in a safe and timely manner.

“While numerous water systems in the state experienced catastrophic failures which resulted in the loss of service or boil water notices, city staff went above and beyond to ensure the availability and safety of our water supply,” said COA Assistant City Manager Floyd Hartman. “The top priority, no matter the weather, is to provide a safe and quality water supply.”