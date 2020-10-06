City officials nominated for first Regional Flood Planning Group

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two City of Amarillo officials have been nominated to serve on the initial Regional Flood Planning Group (RFPG) for the Texas Panhandle area, according to the City.

Reportedly, City of Amarillo Assistant City Manager Floyd Hartman and Director of Capital Projects and Development Kyle Schniederjan were nominated to serve on the RFPG Canadian-Upper Red, which stretches from Dalhart to the Wichita Falls area and includes Amarillo.

This past April, the City continued, the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) designated Flood Planning Region boundaries, creating 15 Flood Planning Regions to implement the flood planning requirements of Senate Bill 8. More than 600 nominations were received for various RFPGs.

RFPGs are meant to set flood risk reduction goals, select a political subdivision to act on their behalf for submitting grant applications and contracting, direct their technical consultant, consider public output and technical information, and make decisions required to develop their regional flood plan.

Each RFPG is due to deliver an individual regional flood plan to the TWDB no later than Jan. 10, 2023.

More information can be found at the TWDB website at twdb.texas.gov.

