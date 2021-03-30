City Officials: Amarillo ‘Best in Texas – Again’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo has announced that its workforce once again led the way for the Lone Star State in February.

Said the announcement, “Amarillo has a tradition of strong employment numbers – many times the best in the state of Texas as far as the percentage of people in the workforce.”

The City said that according to data from the Texas Workforce Commission, the Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded February’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 5.1 percent. The College Station-Bryan MSA and Austin-Round Rock MSA tied for second at 5.6 percent.

The seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 6.9 percent, up from 6.8 percent in January 2020.

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at 806-378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.