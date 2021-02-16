City of Tulia to experience rolling blackouts via Southwestern Public Power

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a statement released by the City of Tulia, the city will be experiencing rolling blackouts in response to high energy demands.

As stated by the City:

“Southwestern Public Power provider is the electrical company that provides electricity to AEP who the City Of Tulia purchases electricity. Southwestern has informed many communities including the city of Tulia that due to the large usage of electricity throughout Texas due to the recent Arctic blast and zero temperatures that we must experience some rolling blackouts.

The City Of Tulia is doing its best just to keep everybody informed and keep this to a minimum time down. The community of Tulia has been doing a good job on keeping our usage down at this time but the overall provider of our electrical system has the final say.

With that being said: The City of Tulia will immediately have to shed some of our electrical load. We will be having alternating outages between our grid system causing everyone to loose power at some point. The City of Tulia must comply with Southwestern Public Power and the length of the outages will depend upon Southwestern Public Power.

Please try to be patient and understanding as this is being done throughout areas of Texas.

If you have family or friends such as elderly and those with medical issues that do not have social media, please inform them of the situation. If you own a business and can close for the day we ask that you do so.

Those that will have power on, please limit your usage by turning off lights and TVs and only using what is necessary.”