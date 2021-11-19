City of Perryton auctioning two used Chevrolet Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicles for the community

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Perryton said it is auctioning off two 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe 2WD Police Pursuit Vehicles to help improve the local community.

The city said the proceeds from the auction will help improvise its local community by funding road maintenance, setting up local events for residents, community programs, and public safety initiatives.

The city said both have a 5.3L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine, a Stalker Dual SL radar mounted on the front dash (with front and rear pods), a shotgun rack-mounted vertically on the left side of the passenger seat, a Whelen emergency light bar, automatic transmission, and Firestone Firehawk tires. They both also have a clear acrylic divider behind the front seats and a wire mesh divider behind the rear seat.

The online auctions are open to the public and bidding ends on Nov. 29. The auction can be found here.