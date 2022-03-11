PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Pampa announced that the 16 trees located on the north and south lawns at City Hall are being removed.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, tree removal on the site began Friday. Officials said that professionals deemed that the 16 trees are “unhealthy with disease” and unsafe for the property as well as citizens.

“The existing trees have more than doubled their life expectancy being over 40 years old,” the post read. “Ice storms and various windstorms in the last several years have damaged the trees to the point of losing them.”

The city’s parks department will finish the removal of the trees over the weekend so daily City Hall business is not impacted, the post read. New trees will be planted once some minor landscape and irrigation work is completed.

“With the sadness of removing the older trees, there is excitement of the new look that will allow us to accentuate and be able to show off the beautiful architecture of City Hall,” the post read.