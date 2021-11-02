City of Pampa preparing for Fun Run/Walk on Nov. 26

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Pampa is preparing for the Celebrations of Lights at Recreation Park and runners and walkers participating in the Fun Run/Walk will be able to preview the display on Friday, Nov. 26 before the park opens on Nov. 27.

The city said the Run/Walk will be held at Recreation Park starting at 6 p.m.

The cost to participate in the event will be $25 and includes an event shirt.

Those participating will need to meet at The Armory for instructions and their shirts at 5:30 p.m. No cars will be able to drive through the park the night of the Run/Walk on Nov. 26.

More information and the event flyer can be found on the City of Pampa- Celebration of Lights Facebook page.