City of Pampa officially names new fire chief

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Pampa recently announced that Kasey Presson has been officially named the fire chief of the Pampa Fire Department. This comes after Presson took over as the interim fire chief after the previous fire chief, Gregg Lee, died in August.

According to a Facebook post from the city of Pampa, Presson began with the department in 2005, previously serving as the deputy chief of operations. Presson has been a Pampa resident for more than 30 years.

“The city of Pampa and the Fire Department have been wonderful to my family and I throughout my career. I can’t offer enough thanks to our leaders, both past and present, for the opportunities they’ve given me. I’m excited for the next chapter and I’m grateful to serve our community in this new capacity,” Presson said in the post. “I look forward to continuing to instill in our personnel a commitment to our citizens and a loyalty to duty that knows no compromise. The Pampa Fire Department has a proud history, but I believe our best days are ahead of us. It’s an incredible honor to be chosen to guide the way.”

Pampa city officials also named Theresa Daniels as the city’s new finance director. According to an additional post by the city of Pampa, Daniels began her career in the city’s utilities department in 2005 and has served as the city’s assistant finance director since May 2018.