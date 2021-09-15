City of Pampa names interim fire chief

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Pampa has named Kasey Presson as interim fire chief.

The City said Presson has served the last four years as the Deputy Chief of Operations under previous Fire Chief, Gregg Lee. Chief Lee died August 30.

“I am definitely going to miss Chiefs guiding wisdom and I am beyond thankful for the five years that we spent learning from him. I vow to do my very best not to stray from the amazing example he set for us.” said Presson.

The City continues saying Presson began his career with the Pampa Fire Department in 2005 and has served his entire career in Pampa.