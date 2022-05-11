PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Pampa announced Tuesday that the city has been awarded a grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture to help improve the city’s downtown area.

According to a post the city of Pampa made on its Facebook page, the city has received $350,000 through the state’s Community Development Block Grant Downtown Revitalization Program, which aims to fund infrastructure improvements to address the deterioration in downtown or main street areas.

  • Rendering for the city of Pampa’s downtown revitalization. Provided by the city of Pampa
  • Rendering for the city of Pampa’s downtown revitalization. Provided by the city of Pampa

Eligible projects through the grant process include improvements to sidewalks and lighting, water and/or sewer lines as well as road construction to include curb and gutter improvements along with related damage. After first applying for the grant in February 2020, the city was funded $350,000 for sidewalk improvements downtown in May 2021.

“The initial phase of this project will construct new sidewalks, handrails, ramps, curb & gutter, and associated appurtenances on the east side of the 100 Block of N Cuyler Street and the north side of the 100 Block of W Foster Avenue,” the post read. “This will be the first of a multi-phase project over the next several years as additional funding becomes available.”

Officials expect the construction on the project to begin this fall.