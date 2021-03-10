City of Lefors shuts down water system; City to remain under boil water notice

LEFORS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Lefors reports the water system will be shut down again in the next hour for repairs and the city will remain under a boil water notice until repairs are made and a sample has been tested.

The City said “The water main that was under repair yesterday has blown out in a different spot. The water system will be shut down again in the next hour so repairs can be made. Every attempt will be made to have service restored by late this evening. We will remain under a boil water notice until these repairs have been made and a second sample has been taken to the lab.”