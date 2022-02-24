HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Hereford said that residents are under a boil water notice due to reduced distribution system pressure.

The city said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Hereford Municipal Water System to notify all customers South of Tierra Blanca Creek to boil their water before consuming including but not limited to washing hands and face, brushing teeth, drinking.

The city continues saying that children, seniors, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

The city said it will notify residents when it is no longer necessary to boil water.