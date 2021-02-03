City of Guymon issues tumbleweed advisory

GUYMON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Guymon is asking locals to not put tumbleweeds in the dumpster, or try to burn them.

Said the City on Facebook, “As we continue to experience high winds and lots of roaming tumbleweeds, we ask that you please leave the tumbleweeds in your alley. DO NOT PUT TUMBLEWEEDS IN THE DUMPSTERS. Please do not attempt to burn the tumbleweeds either, as they pose a high risk for fires.”