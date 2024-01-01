FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Fritch reports that a prescribed burn is being conducted in the Lake Meredith Harbor area.
City officials said the prescribed fire is north/east of Fritch. Residents may see smoke and flames in the area. There are no active fire threats in the area.
Officials said if residents are unsure to call 911 to report concerns.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.