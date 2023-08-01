DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Dumas was named a Film Friendly City by the Texas Film Commission and the Texas Economic Development and Tourism Department.

The West Texas Regional Field Representative for the Texas Economic Development and Tourism Department and Texas Film Commission were at the Dumas City Commission meeting on Tuesday to present to the Commissioners a Dumas Film Friendly Certificate.

Dumas joins more than 175 Film Friendly Texas communities across the state, including Fritch, Amarillo, Canadian, Childress, Muleshoe, Shamrock, and Borger.

According to a news release, Dumas already hosted two movie film crews in the past several years, including the movie “Kreep,” starring Judd Nelson, Charles Baker, and Lymari Nadal, which was recently released, and “Dead Community Guild,” featuring Eric Roberts, which is still in the postproduction phase.

The news release also said a TV commercial for Toyota was shot in the Moore County area.

More information can be found on the Texas Film Commission website.