City of Dalhart swears in interim Police Chief

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Dalhart has sworn in an interim Police Chief at the city’s special meeting.

The city said Mayor Moore swore in Lieutenant Eloy Duran during the City of Dalhart’s Special Meeting.

Lt. Duran served at the City of Dalhart Police Department for over 13 years and was hired by the City of Dalhart Home Grown program. Duran began his career with the DPD on April 1, 2008, and was made a Field Training Officer in 2010. In 2014 Duran was promoted to Patrol Sergeant and in 2020 was promoted to Lieutenant.

Duran holds an Advanced Texas Peace Officer License, TCOLE Instructor License, as well as a Mental Health Peace Officer Certification said the city.