City of Clovis closes multiple facilities, citing power outages

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Clovis, City Hall, Hillcrest Zoo, the swimming pool, and the Clovis-Carver Public Library are closed to the public today due to power outages.

For questions, please contact the City Manager’s Office at 575-769-7828.

