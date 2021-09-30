City of Canyon to host open house, set to discuss Downtown Master Plan

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Canyon is set to host an open house to receive input from the community on the Downtown Master Plan, today, Sept. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to a press release by the City of Canyon.

The released explained that the plan will “capture the community’s vision for Downtown Canyon and will be used by your City Commission and other decisionmakers to inform decisions on growth, development, and preservation in downtown.”

“The Downtown Master Plan committee has been working with our consultants for the past several months,” stated Jon Behrens, Canyon Assistant City Manager. “The committee has taken their thoughts and the suggestions from our consultants and developed some great ideas related to improvements to the Square. This Open House will provide Canyon residents with the opportunity to take a look at some of these ideas and provide their input.”

The event is located at the Canyon Area Library (1501 3rd Ave), and the planning team will be available to answer questions and listen to ideas, the release said.



“We hope to have a large number of residents attend the event and that they provide some additional great ideas related to out downtown area,” continued Behrens. “This event will give participants the opportunity to truly assist in the development of a future vision for our downtown area.”