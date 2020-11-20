City of Canyon to hold emergency meeting at 4:30 p.m.

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Canyon has announced that it will hold an emergency meeting today at 4:30 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 restrictions.

The agenda for the meeting states, “This is an emergency meeting called pursuant to Government Code Section 551.045(b)(2)(c). The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an emergency or matter of urgent public necessity that requires the City Commission to deliberate and possibly take action in response.”

A potential Public Nuisance Ordinance related to the COVID-19 pandemic will be discussed, according to the agenda.

The meeting, according to the agenda, will be held in the Commission Chambers of City Hall at 301 16th St. in Canyon, but the City has advised that there is a 50% capacity limit and social distancing and mask wearing will be required. There will be a stream available to view.

This story will be updated as the situation develops.